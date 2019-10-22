e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

From 2021, no Assam govt jobs for those with more than two children

In September 2017, the Assam Assembly had passed the ‘Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam’ that specified that job candidates with two children only would be eligible for government employment and the existing government staff were to strictly follow the two children family norm.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2019 08:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Guwahati
A communique from the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s public relations cell stated that those having more than two children will not be considered for government jobs with effect from January 1, 2021 as per the small family norm.
A communique from the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s public relations cell stated that those having more than two children will not be considered for government jobs with effect from January 1, 2021 as per the small family norm.(AP / Representational Photo )
         

The Assam Cabinet on Monday decided that no government jobs will be given to persons having more than two children after January 1, 2021.

The important decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held late Monday evening that also adopted a New Land Policy, which will give three bighas of agricultural land to landless indigenous people and half a bigha for constructing a house.

A communique from the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s public relations cell stated that those having more than two children will not be considered for government jobs with effect from January 1, 2021 as per the small family norm.

In September 2017, the Assam Assembly had passed the ‘Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam’ that specified that job candidates with two children only would be eligible for government employment and the existing government staff were to strictly follow the two children family norm.

“New Land Policy was adopted. Three bighas of land will be given to landless indigenous people. Landless people will be offered half a bigha to construct their houses. These cannot be sold for 15 years,” the CMO statement said.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to increase the bus fares in the state by 25 per cent, it added.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 08:23 IST

tags
top news
Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA
Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA
Hafiz Saeed continues to run JuD affairs from Pakistan jail
Hafiz Saeed continues to run JuD affairs from Pakistan jail
Infosys CEO accused of unethical practices, shares take worst dive in 6 yrs
Infosys CEO accused of unethical practices, shares take worst dive in 6 yrs
From 2021, no Assam govt jobs for those with more than two children
From 2021, no Assam govt jobs for those with more than two children
‘Lots of room there’: NASA wants a non-American to set foot on Moon too
‘Lots of room there’: NASA wants a non-American to set foot on Moon too
Why was Amar Jawan Jyoti closed to visitors? LeT wanted to bomb it
Why was Amar Jawan Jyoti closed to visitors? LeT wanted to bomb it
Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance
Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance
‘Pakistan is Pakistan’: RS Prasad says after Pakistan stops postal services
‘Pakistan is Pakistan’: RS Prasad says after Pakistan stops postal services
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News