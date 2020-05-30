From Article 370 to CAA to Covid-19 pandemic: Key points in PM Modi’s letter

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 09:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the nation listing his government’s achievements during his second term and said the decisions taken in the last one year were aimed at fulfilling the dream of making India a global leader.

PM Modi also put forward his economic vision for the country and the challenges ahead.

Here are the top quotes from his letter:

* Back in 2014, the people of the country voted for a substantive transformation. In the last five years, the nation saw how the administrative apparatus broke itself free of the status quo and from the swamp of corruption as well as misgovernance. True to the spirit of ‘Antyodaya’ the lives of millions have been transformed.

* From 2014 to 2019, India’s stature rose significantly. The dignity of the poor was enhanced. The nation achieved financial inclusion, free gas and electricity connections, total sanitation coverage, and made progress towards ensuring ‘Housing For All.’ India demonstrated its mettle through the surgical strike and airstrike. At the same time, decades-old demands such as OROP, One Nation One Tax- GST, better MSP for farmers were fulfilled.

* The decision on Article 370 furthered the spirit of national unity and integration. The Ram Mandir judgment, delivered unanimously by the Honourable Supreme Court of India, brought an amicable end to a debate persisting for centuries. The barbaric practise of triple talaq has been confined to the dustbin of history. Amendment to the Citizenship Act was an expression of India’s compassion and spirit of inclusiveness.

A look at significant moments of Modi 2.0

* Many feared that India will become a problem for the world when the coronavirus hits India. But today, through sheer confidence and resilience, you have transformed the way the world looks at us. You have proven that the collective strength and potential of Indians are unparalleled compared even to the powerful and prosperous countries of the world.

* In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans ad craftsmen in small scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering. We are working in a united and determined way to alleviate their troubles.

* In the last few days, a super cyclone has wreaked havoc in parts of West Bengal and Odisha. Here too, the resilience of the people of these states is noteworthy. Their courage inspires the people of India.

* In the economic domain, through their strength, 130 crore Indians cannot only surprise the world but also inspire it. It is the need of the hour that we must become self-reliant. We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way, and there is only one way to do it – Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India.

* The fragrance of Indian soil along with the sweat, hard work and talent of our workers will create products that will reduce India’s dependence on imports and will move towards self-reliance.

* It is the strength of your blessings that has made the nation take historic decisions and progress rapidly in the last one year. However, I am also aware that there is a lot that needs to be done. There are many challenges and problems that our country faces. I am working day and night. There could be deficiencies in me but there is nothing that our country lacks. So, I believe in you, your strength and your abilities even more than I believe in myself.

* The source of strength for my resolve is you, your support, blessings and affection. Due to the global pandemic, this is certainly a time of crisis but for us Indians, this is also a time for a firm resolve.