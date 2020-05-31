‘From Hollywood to Haridwar, people taking Yoga seriously’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 11:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people are realising the true potential of Yoga and Ayurveda as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the coronavirus crisis, I had a chance to speak to many world leaders. In their conversation, they expressed great interest in Yoga and Ayurveda. Some leaders enquired how Yoga and Ayurveda can help in these times,” PM Modi said during the 65th ‘Mann ki Baat’, his monthly radio address.

“People are becoming more health conscious as Yoga is getting associated with their lives. During coronavirus crisis too, from Hollywood to Haridwar, people re paying serious attention to Yoga while being at home,” he said.

“Everywhere, people are willing to know more and adopt Yoga and Ayurveda. Many people who have never practiced Yoga are either taking classes online or learning it through online videos,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that in true terms, Yoga is good for community, immunity and unity.

He also gave details about how Yoga can help in battling Covid-19.

“This virus affects our respiratory system the most. In Yoga, there are many pranayams (breathing exercises) to strengthen the respiratory system. We have been seeing their effects for a long time. These are time-tested techniques which have their own significance,” PM Modi said.

He also asked the people to stay vigilant as a major part of the country’s economy will now open up after four phases of lockdown.

“With all due precautions, passenger flights have resumed. Gradually industrial activities are rebooting. It means a large chunk of the economy has now opened up. Now, we need to be even more vigilant,” PM Modi said.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of “all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1”.

The Prime Minister had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended, in phases, till May 31.