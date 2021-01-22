IND USA
Home / India News / From J-K to Kerala, bird flu spreads to 13 Indian states, union territories
A horticulture team member catches a goose for medication, following reports of bird flu cases, at Sanjay Lake in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (PTI)
A horticulture team member catches a goose for medication, following reports of bird flu cases, at Sanjay Lake in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (PTI)
india news

From J-K to Kerala, bird flu spreads to 13 Indian states, union territories

The outbreak, gripping the length of the country, has been detected in 13 states - Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:52 PM IST

Signalling a second wave, 13 Indian states have reported bird flu outbreaks till Friday affecting poultry birds, crows, migratory birds and wild birds.

The outbreak, gripping the length of the country, has been detected in 13 states - Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

While the flu in poultry birds has been reported from nine states - Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, 12 states have reported the outbreak in crow, migratory birds and wild birds.

These states include - Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

"Till 22nd January, 2021 outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird flu) have been confirmed in 9 States (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab) for poultry birds and in 12 States (Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab) for Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds," a statement by ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying on Friday read.

The flu has been confirmed in poultry samples from Uttarakhand's Almora and Gujarat's Somnath, the ministry said.

In crows, the flu has been confirmed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam and Pulwama) and Uttarkhand's Kaliji Pheasantbird in Tehri range, the ministry said.

Avian Influenza has been confirmed in crows in the States of UT of Jammu and Kashmir(Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam and Pulwama); in Kaliji Pheasantbird inTehri range of Uttarakhand.

Soon after the outbreak killed more than 25,000 birds earlier this month, the government had rushed to control the outbreak and prevent further spread by asking states to strengthen the biosecurity of poultry farms, disinfect the affected areas, and properly dispose of dead birds and carcasses.

The animal husbandry ministry had also asked states for timely collection and submission of samples for confirmation and further surveillance and intensification of surveillance plan.

To prevent the disease transmission from affected birds to poultry and humans, the ministry has asked states to follow the general prevention guidelines.

“Coordination with the forest department for reporting any unusual mortality of birds was also suggested to the States. The other states were also requested to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds and to report immediately to take necessary measures,” the ministry said in a statement.

Bird flu, also known as Avian Flu, is a variety of influenza caused by a virus in birds. It can spread to humans and can trigger person to person transmission, experts say. There are many varieties of viruses and H7N9 is considered most dangerous among them, they say.

According to the World Health Organization there are many subtypes of avian influenza virus and only some of them will be dangerous to humans. Migratory birds are reported to be the main carriers of the virus.

The Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying has previously pointed to migratory birds as a cause for the spread of flu which has triggered an alarm in north, central and southern India. “In India, the disease spreads mainly by migratory birds coming into India during winter months i.e. from September-October to February-March. The secondary spread by human handling (through fomites) cannot be ruled out,” the ministry had said.




