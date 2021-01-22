From J-K to Kerala, bird flu spreads to 13 Indian states, union territories
Signalling a second wave, 13 Indian states have reported bird flu outbreaks till Friday affecting poultry birds, crows, migratory birds and wild birds.
The outbreak, gripping the length of the country, has been detected in 13 states - Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.
While the flu in poultry birds has been reported from nine states - Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, 12 states have reported the outbreak in crow, migratory birds and wild birds.
These states include - Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.
"Till 22nd January, 2021 outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird flu) have been confirmed in 9 States (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab) for poultry birds and in 12 States (Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab) for Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds," a statement by ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying on Friday read.
The flu has been confirmed in poultry samples from Uttarakhand's Almora and Gujarat's Somnath, the ministry said.
In crows, the flu has been confirmed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam and Pulwama) and Uttarkhand's Kaliji Pheasantbird in Tehri range, the ministry said.
Avian Influenza has been confirmed in crows in the States of UT of Jammu and Kashmir(Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam and Pulwama); in Kaliji Pheasantbird inTehri range of Uttarakhand.
Soon after the outbreak killed more than 25,000 birds earlier this month, the government had rushed to control the outbreak and prevent further spread by asking states to strengthen the biosecurity of poultry farms, disinfect the affected areas, and properly dispose of dead birds and carcasses.
The animal husbandry ministry had also asked states for timely collection and submission of samples for confirmation and further surveillance and intensification of surveillance plan.
To prevent the disease transmission from affected birds to poultry and humans, the ministry has asked states to follow the general prevention guidelines.
“Coordination with the forest department for reporting any unusual mortality of birds was also suggested to the States. The other states were also requested to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds and to report immediately to take necessary measures,” the ministry said in a statement.
Bird flu, also known as Avian Flu, is a variety of influenza caused by a virus in birds. It can spread to humans and can trigger person to person transmission, experts say. There are many varieties of viruses and H7N9 is considered most dangerous among them, they say.
According to the World Health Organization there are many subtypes of avian influenza virus and only some of them will be dangerous to humans. Migratory birds are reported to be the main carriers of the virus.
The Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying has previously pointed to migratory birds as a cause for the spread of flu which has triggered an alarm in north, central and southern India. “In India, the disease spreads mainly by migratory birds coming into India during winter months i.e. from September-October to February-March. The secondary spread by human handling (through fomites) cannot be ruled out,” the ministry had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hours after Rajib Banerjee quits govt, TMC expels Bally MLA Vaishali Dalmiya
- Though a newcomer in politics, Dalmiya was considered a high-profile lawmaker as she is the daughter of Jagmohan Dalmiya, who served as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From J-K to Kerala, bird flu spreads to 13 Indian states, union territories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC exam: No extra chance for those who missed last attempt due to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No angle ruled out yet': What we know so far on Serum Institute fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will India send vaccines to Pak if there is a request? MEA responds
- Pakistan has not yet placed orders for commercial supplies of vaccines and authorities have been racing to procure doses to begin inoculating the most vulnerable segments of the population. China on Thursday offered 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCB catches 2 Lankans sitting tight in Chennai, unravels Pak drug syndicate
- Lashkar operative David Coleman Headley, arrested by the US in 2009, had revealed the link between drug trafficking and terrorism emanating from Pakistan, telling interrogators how ISI used profits from the drug trade to fund terror
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad’s condition stable, tests negative for Covid-19, say doctors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat CM announces body cameras for police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: No going back on Republic Day tractor march, say union leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways award contract of ₹2211 crore for manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat rakes
- These rakes will be manufactured at three production units of the railways; 24 rakes at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, 10 rakes at the Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala and the balance 10 rakes at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will intensify protest now': Farmers issue threat as 11th round of talks fails
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Railways finalises tender for Vande Bharat train sets
- The tender was finalised on Medha Servo Drives Ltd for the cost of ₹2,211 crore for 44 rakes of 16 cars each. These will be manufactured at three Production units of Indian Railways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Digvijaya is knowledgeable but…’: Uma Bharti’s brutal backhanded compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Would like to meet him': Amit Shah praises CISF man for saving life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘KTR for CM’ chorus grows in TRS amid rumours that he may replace his father
- “Advance congratulations” have been pouring in for KTR, as the chief minister’s son is popularly known, from various quarters of the party including ministers, MLAs and senior leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox