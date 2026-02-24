From Kerala to Keralam: How the Southern state will get its new name? | Key steps

Kerala - widely known as “God’s Own Country”- may soon be officially renamed Keralam. While the difference appears subtle, the shift carries symbolic weight: “Keralam,” which is rooted in Malayalam, is commonly interpreted as “the land of coconuts.” The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam. (Pixabay)

The proposed change, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, now moves into the constitutional process that could formalize the new name.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 will be sent to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views.

The decision comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, scheduled for the first half of this year.

Steps before the proposal reached the Cabinet The process to rename Kerala began with the Legislative Assembly passed a resolution in June 2024 to alter the name of the State of ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’. Following this, the state government formally approached the Centre.

“The name of our State is 'Keralam' in Malayalam Language. States were formed on the basis of language on the 1st day of November, 1956. The Kerala Piravi Day is also on the 1st day of November. Since the time of National Independence Struggle, there has been a strong demand for the formation of United Kerala for the people speaking Malayalam language. But in the First Schedule to the Constitution the name of our State is recorded as 'Kerala'. This Assembly unanimously appeal to the Central Government to take urgent steps as per Article 3 of the Constitution for modifying the name as ‘Keralam’”, the resolution of the state assembly read.

Under the Constitution, Article 1 declares that “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States,” while Article 3 empowers Parliament to reorganise states, including changing their names. According to article 3, Parliament may by law alter the name of any State.

This was not the first time such a resolution was passed. It was reintroduced due to address procedural issues.