Fuel prices rise: Congress leaders told to intensify protests

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:46 IST

The Congress has asked its leaders and workers to pull bullock carts, ride cycles, interview taxi drivers and post their comments on social media during the week-long nationwide agitation from Monday against the “unprecedented and continuous” increase in petrol and diesel prices.

In a circular, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal asked them to register a strong protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre through demonstrations against the “extortionate increase” in fuel rates when people face “unprecedented” economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prices of petrol have been increased by ₹9.12 paise per litre and diesel by ₹11.01 a litre since June 7. The price revision was paused for a day on Wednesday after the 17th rate increase in a row. The next day, the price was raised by 16 paise per litre.

Petrol is now selling in Delhi at ₹80.38 per litre and diesel at ₹80.40 a litre. Retail rates of auto fuels differ from city to city across the country due to variations in local levies.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the continuous increase in petrol and diesel prices since the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were relaxed this month. “It is highly desired that innovative and captivating events like pulling bullock carts, riding bicycles, etc can be held at some of the places in states and Union territories,” Venugopal said in the circular, a copy of which HT has seen.

According to the Indian Oil Company’s website, total taxes on petrol and diesel are more than their basic rates. The basic rate of petrol in Delhi was ₹22.11 a litre on June 16.

Taxes on the fuel (both central excise and state levies) were ₹50.69 a litre of which central taxes accounted for ₹32.98. Similarly, the basic price of diesel was ₹22.93 per litre, but total taxes levied on the fuel were ₹49.43 per litre, with central taxes accounting for ₹31.83.

Almost all states have raised the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel since mid-March.