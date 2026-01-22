The ministry of culture’s Republic Day tableau celebrating the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, will feature a complete version of the song, according to a note from the ministry. Full version of Vande Mataram to feature in ministry’s R-Day tableau

The decision comes at a moment when the song’s history, its truncated form and the political choices surrounding it have taken centre stage following an extended debate in Parliament.

The Republic Day tableau will visually narrate the journey of the song, the note said. A float will carry a representation of the original manuscript of Vande Mataram; a contemporary singer will perform the song; and folk artistes from different regions of the country will dance.

As the song gained popularity in political meetings, marches and protests, objections were raised by some Muslim leaders and organisations who argued that singing verses invoking a deity amounted to an act of worship incompatible with their religious beliefs. The context of Anandamath, the historical novel in which the song first appeared, and which depicts armed ascetics fighting oppressive colonial rule during the Sanyasi Rebellion of the late eighteenth century, also contributed to concerns that the song’s later verses could be seen through a communal lens.

By the 1920s and 1930s, Vande Mataram had become both a unifying slogan and a source of disagreement. While many nationalists saw it as inseparable from the freedom struggle, others warned that its use in its entirety could alienate sections of the population.

In October 1937, the Congress Working Committee resolved that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung at public meetings and official occasions. The decision was taken in Calcutta in the presence of leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Rajendra Prasad. Rabindranath Tagore, who had first sung the song at the 1896 Congress session, advised Nehru that while the full poem could be interpreted in ways that might offend some, the opening stanzas had acquired a separate public identity that did not target any community.

After Independence, the Constituent Assembly adopted Vande Mataram in its truncated form as the national song on January 24, 1950, while Jana Gana Mana was adopted as the national anthem. The distinction between the anthem and the song, and between the truncated and full versions, has remained part of official policy since then.

The issue resurfaced during the winter session of Parliament in December 2025, when both Houses held a special discussion to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a nearly 10-hour debate in the Lok Sabha, tracing the song’s origins and its role in the freedom struggle. Criticising the 1937 decision, he described it as a “division and partition of the song” and argued that it weakened the original intent of the composition. “Vande Mataram was divided first, and then the country was divided,” Modi said, accusing the Congress leadership of compromising on a national symbol.

In the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah echoed this position, stating that separating the song into acceptable and unacceptable parts reflected the political pressures of the time. His remarks led to repeated interruptions from Opposition members, who accused the government of reopening a settled historical and constitutional issue.

Congress leaders and other Opposition members defended the 1937 resolution, saying it was a deliberate and recorded decision taken to preserve unity . They cited correspondence involving Tagore and Nehru to argue that the truncated version was adopted to ensure participation across communities rather than to diminish the song. They also pointed out that the Constituent Assembly had consciously endorsed the two-stanza version after Independence.

Outside Parliament, the debate found echoes in state assemblies, educational institutions and public events.

Against this backdrop, the culture ministry has said the Republic Day tableau is intended to present the historical evolution of Vande Mataram rather than signal a change in protocol.

The tableau will also depict freedom fighters Madan Lal Dhingra and Khudiram Bose invoking Vande Mataram, situating the song within the revolutionary tradition. The presentation will culminate with Bharat Mata holding the Tricolour, described in the note as a symbol that has continued to inspire successive generations. “As India celebrates Republic Day 2026, Vande Mataram calls upon us not only to remember freedom, but to remain worthy of it,” the note stated.

Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in his message for the commemoration, described Vande Mataram as “the heartbeat of India’s national awakening”. He said that for 150 years, its verses had “resonated with the spirit of freedom, dignity, and cultural self-belief”, and that the anniversary offered an opportunity to reconnect with the values embedded in the national song. “The Republic Day tableau is a powerful medium through which our cultural narratives reach millions, reaffirming India’s unity in diversity,” Shekhawat said. .