‘Fully prepared for two-front war’: Pakistan minister Khawaja Asif’s latest provocation against India

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif has made yet another provocative remark, declaring that Islamabad is “fully prepared” for a two-front war against India on the eastern border and the Afghanistan's Taliban government along the western frontier. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif(REUTERS)

Speaking at a public event, Asif said, “We are ready for war on two fronts. We are ready, we are prepared to face both the eastern (India) and western border (Afghanistan). Allah helped us in round one and he will help us in round two,” as reported by India Today.

Asif’s statement came days after a suicide blast in Islamabad killed 12 people. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the bombing. The attack has once again heightened tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of sheltering the TTP – a charge Afghanistan denies.

Earlier also, without naming specific adversaries, Asif has indicated that Pakistan was “in a state of war” and warned citizens not to treat the violence as a remote issue.

“We are in a state of war. Anyone who thinks that the Pakistan Army is fighting this war in the Afghan-Pakistan border region and the remote areas of Balochistan should take today’s suicide attack at the Islamabad district courts as a wake-up call: this is a war for all of Pakistan, in which the Pakistan Army is giving daily sacrifices and making the people feel secure,” he posted on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif alleged that “Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies” were behind the Islamabad bombing.

India “unequivocally” rejected the allegations, describing them as “baseless and unfounded” remarks from an “obviously delirious” Pakistani leadership. “It is a predictable tactic,” ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, dismissing the accusations as politically motivated.