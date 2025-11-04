Gadkari backed tunnel road project, says DKS

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Monday defended the proposed Bengaluru tunnel road project and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing politics over an initiative he said had received advice and support from Union minister for road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. DK Shivakumar (PTI)

In a post on X, Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, wrote, “Bengaluru first, politics later! The Tunnel Road is not my personal project—it’s a public initiative for Bengaluru’s future,” he wrote on X. “We had a meeting with Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, who advised us and supported the Tunnel Project as a solution to our city’s traffic woes,” he added.

Taking aim at state BJP leaders for opposing the proposal, he said, “State BJP leaders, who are on a warpath against the project, should first listen to their own Union Minister. When tunnel roads are built by the Central government across India, it’s called development—but when we plan one for Bengaluru, it becomes controversial. Bengaluru deserves constructive solutions and progress—not politics.”

The opposition BJP has mounted protests across Bengaluru, accusing the government of pushing a “VIP corridor” that benefits the rich while ignoring broader public transport needs. On Sunday, the party staged a silent protest at Lalbagh botanical garden under the slogan “Protect Bengaluru—Stop Tunnel Road.” The demonstration, led by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, saw participation from several city legislators.

Surya criticised the project as “by the rich and for the rich,” arguing that it would mainly serve car users while doing little for two-wheeler riders, who make up about 70% of the city’s vehicles. He also called the project “financially unviable” and said it lacked the necessary environmental and geological clearances.

Ashoka questioned the government’s priorities, saying, “First fix the potholes on the roads above the ground. What happened to the chief minister’s deadline to fix all potholes by October 31?” He described the tunnel project as a “costly experiment” and said the government should focus on expanding the metro network instead of investing in a massive underground road.

Responding to the criticism, Shivakumar said he was open to setting up a committee under Ashoka’s leadership to examine the project in detail. “This is not my property or anyone else’s—it is for the public good,” he said. “I have studied everything. I’m not a fool to destroy Lalbagh. They are doing politics. Doesn’t the metro project have tunnels? They don’t want development. Let them give suggestions and solutions. I’m ready to examine.”

Chief minister Siddaramaiah backed Shivakumar’s defence of the project and said it was aimed at easing traffic congestion for all commuters, not just the wealthy. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said, The BJP is opposing it for political reasons,” adding,“Why should there be opposition to a project aimed at resolving traffic problems? Similar tunnel projects have been implemented in many countries, and people there have not opposed them.”