Gahlot says he has no knowledge of Nair living in his official accommodation, AAP's Goa activities

New Delhi, Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said he has told the Enforcement Directorate that he had no information that Vijay Nair, the communications in-charge of A arrested earlier in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, was living in the government bungalow allotted to him. HT Image

The minister, who was speaking after being questioned for nearly five hours by the ED which had arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21, asserted that there was no "scam" and that it would become clearer with time.

Gahlot also told reporters that he has no knowledge about Aam Aadmi Party's activities in Goa.

The A leader said he answered all the questions from the agency and will continue to cooperate in the probe.

Sources said Gahlot was questioned with regard to the formulation of the excise policy for 2021-22 as he was part of the Group of Ministers , along with former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former urban development minister Satyendar Jain.

Gahlot entered the ED office in central Delhi around 11:30 am and left after 4:30 pm.

The agency has mentioned Gahlot's name in its charge sheet and in the context of Vijay Nair living in the government bungalow allotted to Gahlot.

Describing the practice of allowing the use of a government residence to someone else by a public servant as a "criminal breach of trust", the ED had said it had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to take action in the matter.

Gahlot, who holds transport and other portfolios in the Delhi government, said that he never lived in his official accommodation and has told the agency he had no information that Nair used to live in that bungalow.

"I have never lived in my official bungalow at Civil Lines. Vijay Nair was living there or not I have no information," he said.

"I never shifted to that bungalow and live with my family at my own house in Vasant Kunj that is in front of the school of my children," he told reporters.

The minister also said that he was not involved in A's activities in Goa.

It is alleged that the money from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam was spent by A in the Assembly polls in the coastal state.

"I have no idea about Goa and I had never been part of campaigning and had no knowledge who was incharge there or what activities were taking place," he said.

He said there was no cross-questioning by ED or confrontation with any other person or statement.

"There is no scam here... as the time goes by, everyone will be convinced about this," he told reporters while exiting the ED office.

The ED has alleged that the excise policy was leaked to the "South Group" liquor lobby that included Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha.

This group is alleged to have given ₹100 crore kickbacks to the A and its leaders, according to the agency.

Gahlot said this was the second summons sent to him as he could not depose for the first time about a month back as the Budget session of the Delhi assembly was on.

Asked about Kejriwal skipping nine summonses of ED in the same case before his arrest, he replied, "I would not like to say anything regarding this."

The ED has also alleged in its charge sheet that Gahlot handled a single SIM number but his IMEI was changed thrice.

"I cannot tell you what questions were asked from me today as these are confidential proceedings," the minister said.

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy. Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

A leaders Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested by the ED in the case earlier and they are in judicial custody.

Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders have repeatedly denied the charges of wrongdoing, with Kejriwal alleging that the case was concocted by the BJP-led Centre to create a "smokescreen" that A is a corrupt party.

