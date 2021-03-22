Gallery made of wooden planks collapses during a Kabaddi match in Telangana, 100 spectators injured
At least 100 people were injured after a gallery made of wooden planks collapsed during a Kabaddi match in Telangana's Suryapet area on Mondayevening. (With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu).
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:01 PM IST
At least 100 people were injured after a gallery made of wooden planks collapsed during a Kabaddi match in Telangana's Suryapet area on Mondayevening.
(With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)
Overseas students including Indians not allowed to return for now: China
By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:19 PM IST
The Chinese government’s bar on allowing foreign students to enter the country is still in place despite multiple requests to allow them to return to the country to resume in-person classes
As Delhi lowers legal drinking age to 21, here are the rules in other states
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Here is a list of legal drinking age in some of the states and UTs in India.
'Very important business': BJP asks LS members to be present in House tomorrow
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:10 PM IST
"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the 23rd March 2021," the party's chief whip Rakesh Singh, said in release on Monday.
NHAI suffers ₹814 cr toll loss in 3 states due to farmers' protest
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:34 PM IST
"Loss of revenue due to farmers' protest has primarily occurred in the states of Punjab and Haryana and at a few plazas in Rajasthan," Road, Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said said.
'Undergo narco tests': BJP leader's 'agni pariksha' challenge to Anil Deshmukh
Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:44 PM IST
"Even Sita mata went through 'agni pariksha', so why can't they?" BJP leader Ram Kadam was quoted as saying.
Congress just like elephant, has one teeth to show off, other to chew: JP Nadda
PTI, Tingkhong, Assam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Addressing an election rally at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district, Nadda also accused the Congress of practising "politics of opportunism" and said Assam will head into "darkness" if the opposition party is voted to power.
Covid-19 -ve report mandatory for travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh: Karnataka
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:45 PM IST
- Punjab is among the states which have been red-flagged by the Centre over the spread of Covid-19.
UP, MP seal Ken-Betwa linking project deal; environmentalists flag concerns
By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:24 PM IST
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said people of nine Madhya Pradesh districts: Sagar, Chhatarpur, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Raisen, Damoh, Panna and Tikamgarh and four districts of Uttra Pradesh Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and Banda will benefit from the project
Delhi Police head constable killed over property dispute in UP's Aligarh
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:33 PM IST
The 50-year-old Amarpal was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Central government's tax collection on petrol, diesel jumps 300% in 6 years
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The collections on petrol and diesel rose to ₹2.94 lakh crore in the first 10 months of the current fiscal (2020-21), according to information furnished by Minister of State Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
West Bengal: 7-year-old killed in crude bomb explosion in Burdwan
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:04 PM IST
The incident happened around 11 am in the city's Subhaspally area
News updates from HT: EC bans bike rallies 72 hours before poll day and all the
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
NIA files chargesheet against 3 in suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh's case
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The conspiracy case involves terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Singh, then serving DSP, was arrested by the agency in January, 2020. He was granted bail by a Delhi court on June 19 last year.
Explained: Why govt recommended revision in second dose interval for Covishield
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Covishield and Covaxin are the two vaccine authorised to be used in India against Covid-19. The government's order is applicable only on Covishield.