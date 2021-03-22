IND USA
Gallery made of wooden planks collapses during a Kabaddi match in Telangana, 100 spectators injured
india news

Gallery made of wooden planks collapses during a Kabaddi match in Telangana, 100 spectators injured

At least 100 people were injured after a gallery made of wooden planks collapsed during a Kabaddi match in Telangana's Suryapet area on Mondayevening. (With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu).
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:01 PM IST

At least 100 people were injured after a gallery made of wooden planks collapsed during a Kabaddi match in Telangana's Suryapet area on Mondayevening.

(With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)

Topics
telangana
This photo taken on March 21, 2021 shows university graduates attending a career fair in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (AFP)
india news

Overseas students including Indians not allowed to return for now: China

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:19 PM IST
The Chinese government’s bar on allowing foreign students to enter the country is still in place despite multiple requests to allow them to return to the country to resume in-person classes
Delhi is among the five states and Union territories that banned the sale to people below 25 years of age.(Getty image | Representational image)
india news

As Delhi lowers legal drinking age to 21, here are the rules in other states

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Here is a list of legal drinking age in some of the states and UTs in India.
The Budget Session of the Parliament, which had commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29.(PTI)
india news

'Very important business': BJP asks LS members to be present in House tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:10 PM IST
"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the 23rd March 2021," the party's chief whip Rakesh Singh, said in release on Monday.
HT Image
india news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
india news

NHAI suffers 814 cr toll loss in 3 states due to farmers' protest

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:34 PM IST
"Loss of revenue due to farmers' protest has primarily occurred in the states of Punjab and Haryana and at a few plazas in Rajasthan," Road, Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said said.
BJP leader Ram Kadam (L) challenged Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (R) to undergo a 'narco test' in the face of the recent corruptions allegations. (File Photo)
india news

'Undergo narco tests': BJP leader's 'agni pariksha' challenge to Anil Deshmukh

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:44 PM IST
"Even Sita mata went through 'agni pariksha', so why can't they?" BJP leader Ram Kadam was quoted as saying.
"The Congress' only aim is politics of opportunism," JP Nadda said during the rally.(ANI)
india news

Congress just like elephant, has one teeth to show off, other to chew: JP Nadda

PTI, Tingkhong, Assam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Addressing an election rally at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district, Nadda also accused the Congress of practising "politics of opportunism" and said Assam will head into "darkness" if the opposition party is voted to power.
The Union health ministry said that Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
india news

Covid-19 -ve report mandatory for travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh: Karnataka

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:45 PM IST
  • Punjab is among the states which have been red-flagged by the Centre over the spread of Covid-19.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh chouhan and Cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat at the signing of the Ken-Betwa Link Project, in Bhopal on Monday, March 22. (ANI)
india news

UP, MP seal Ken-Betwa linking project deal; environmentalists flag concerns

By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:24 PM IST
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said people of nine Madhya Pradesh districts: Sagar, Chhatarpur, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Raisen, Damoh, Panna and Tikamgarh and four districts of Uttra Pradesh Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and Banda will benefit from the project
Representational Image
india news

Delhi Police head constable killed over property dispute in UP's Aligarh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:33 PM IST
The 50-year-old Amarpal was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Excise duty on petrol has been raised from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.48 per litre in 2014 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32.90 a litre now while the same on diesel has gone up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.56 a litre to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31.80.(Reuters)
india news

Central government's tax collection on petrol, diesel jumps 300% in 6 years

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The collections on petrol and diesel rose to 2.94 lakh crore in the first 10 months of the current fiscal (2020-21), according to information furnished by Minister of State Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
Representational Image
india news

West Bengal: 7-year-old killed in crude bomb explosion in Burdwan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:04 PM IST
The incident happened around 11 am in the city's Subhaspally area
BJP workers participate in a bike rally to protest against the ruling TMC government in Kolkata, (Representative Image)(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: EC bans bike rallies 72 hours before poll day and all the

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
File photo of arrested J&K cop Davinder Singh.(PTI Photo)
india news

NIA files chargesheet against 3 in suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh's case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The conspiracy case involves terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Singh, then serving DSP, was arrested by the agency in January, 2020. He was granted bail by a Delhi court on June 19 last year.
A medical staff fills a syringe with the Covishield vaccine before inoculating a beneficiary at a hospital in Mumbai on March 17.(AFP File Photo)
india news

Explained: Why govt recommended revision in second dose interval for Covishield

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Covishield and Covaxin are the two vaccine authorised to be used in India against Covid-19. The government's order is applicable only on Covishield.
Story Saved
