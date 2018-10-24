Gang dupes 3,000 job seekers across India using fake website

At least 3,000 job aspirants from across the country were duped of more than Rs12 lakh allegedly by a gang of cons, who were running a job racket from a house in east Delhi and offering employment in the Union agriculture ministry. The racket was busted on Monday by crime branch. Two members of the gang have been detained so far, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Bhisham Singh said the gang had created a fake website, “panditdeendayalkrishivikas.com” and were accepting applications for recruitment on various posts in the agriculture ministry. An advertisement regarding the vacant posts were uploaded on the website on October 6 and the last date of submitting the applications was fixed as October 28, said the police.

“In a bid to make the fake recruitment drive look genuine, the racketeers had given the postal address of Krishi Bhawan in central Delhi for submitting the forms. The applicants were directed to send their filled forms by post only. The cheats charged Rs 400 from each job seeker as recruitment application fee. They had mentioned details of a bank account and the applicants were directed to make the payment in the account through demand draft,” said DCP Singh.

“Several fake websites promising jobs have come to our notice. We are constantly running scrolls and alerts on the agriculture ministry’s website to make people aware and prevent fraud,” an agriculture ministry official said.

Police said they learnt about this fake recruitment drive after they received a complaint from the agriculture ministry around 10 days ago. The ministry informed the crime branch that they had been receiving filled application forms in bulk at its office in Krishi Bhawan since early this month.

“On an average 100 such recruitment forms are being received every day from job-seekers across the country, even though no such employment advertisement or notice was issued by the ministry. We registered a case on the basis of the ministry’s complaint and a team was formed to identify and nab the fraudsters,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

During the probe, the officer said, the investigating team contacted some of the applicants, who told them about the website.

“We contacted the bank concerned and collected details about the account holder. Through technical surveillance we identified the internet protocol (IP) address of the computer through which the fake website was created. Further probe led to the apprehension of two men from a house in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri,” said the officer.

Police refused to reveal the names of the detained men, saying that raids were being conducted to nab three more persons involved in the crime.

“Both the men are school dropouts and unemployed”, the officer added.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 16:44 IST