Ganja in banana: Bizarre smuggling attempts at Karnataka prison foiled

Officials reportedly seized 123 grams of marijuana or ganja and dozens of cigarettes during a crackdown on narcotics at the central prison in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. During a routine check by security personnel, it was found that the banana sacks had been carefully slit open.(Pixaby)

The incident occurred when an auto driver, claiming to deliver banana sacks on the instructions of the prison canteen, arrived at the jail on Friday.

During a routine check by security personnel, it was found that the banana sacks had been carefully slit open. The packets of marijuana and cigarettes, wrapped in gum tape, were discovered in the bananas, according to a report by NDTV.

While prison officials were investigating this first smuggling attempt, a second incident came to light.

An SDA staff member reporting for duty was found carrying 170 grams of marijuana, also packed in gum tape. The employee, identified as Satwik, had concealed the bundle under his innerwear. He was immediately taken into custody on Thursday following a search operation inside the prison, as reported by news agency PTI.

Officials, cited in the NDTV report, believe both attempts may be connected. The identical packaging, timing and location point to a coordinated plan, with the banana sacks possibly serving as the external drop and the staff member acting as an internal link to move the contraband further inside the facility.

Both cases were handed over to the Tunganagar Police, who have registered complaints under the Karnataka Prison Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Investigators are now examining whether more insiders or external groups are involved and how long the smuggling network may have been active.

The incident follows recent controversies at Bengaluru Central Prison, where leaked videos showed inmates partying with alcohol, watching television and using mobile phones. In response, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced strict reforms and disciplinary measures, noting that three of the five videos were from 2023 and two from this year.