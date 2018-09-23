‘Garibi hatao’ slogans never implemented by previous governments: Modi

Attacking previous Congress governments of only treating India’s poor as vote banks, prime minister Narendra Modi said if the slogans of ‘garibi hatao’ has been implemented, then the “picture of the country” would have been different now.

“Since independence, there have been slogans of removing poverty. If 30-40-50 years back, the people doing politics in the name of poor would have done something to uplift them, then the picture of the country would have been different,” Modi said at a rally in Ranchi Sunday where he launched his government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) billed as the world’s largest public health insurance scheme

Underlining that his government’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the prime minister said its focus was on empowering the poor.

“Giving freebies to nurture one’s political ambitions was the modus operandi earlier. We have caught the root cause of this problem. We have stressed upon the empowerment of the poor. We have given them a house which changes their way of life when a poor mother gets a gas connection, she gains confidence, when a poor get a bank account, they get self-respect and resolve to save money,” he said.

“The maximum of those who brought accolades and medals in Asian games were born in poor families but brought laurels to the country when given a chance. Hence all our schemes are for the empowerment of the poor”, Modi added.

“Earlier, the poor were seen only through the prism of religion, region and caste lines. The previous governments were only interested in getting their votes and looting the exchequer. However, all our schemes are aimed at empowering the poor. We have taken a new path and don’t want the country to return to the old. Ayushman Bharat is not guided with religion, region or caste. Every last person standing would get benefits from this scheme which is an example of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he said.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 17:43 IST