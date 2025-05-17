GBA elections in four months, says DK Shivakumar

The Karnataka government will conduct elections to the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) within four months, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced on Friday, marking a significant step in the transition from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to the new urban governance body. Shivakumar said the government will soon address key issues such as reservation and internal division of the new civic body (ANI)

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said, “Elections have to be conducted. There is no point in delaying them. Within four months, all the arrangements will be made for conducting the elections.” He confirmed that the state cabinet has already decided to hold the elections early and that the poll process will begin without waiting to expand GBA boundaries. “We can add the new areas later,” he said.

The GBA was officially constituted earlier this week through a government notification, following the Governor’s assent to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024. The Act replaces the BBMP, and the existing BBMP limits will now fall under the jurisdiction of the GBA as per Section 1(2) of the law.

Shivakumar said the government will soon address key issues such as reservation and internal division of the new civic body. He also stated that an all-party meeting will be convened to take suggestions from political leaders across the spectrum. A cabinet sub-committee had already considered inputs during legislative discussions, and many suggestions from opposition members were incorporated. “We will take everyone into confidence,” he said, confirming that elections will indeed take place this year.

However, the Opposition BJP has opposed the Congress-led government’s plan to dismantle BBMP and replace it with GBA. Speaking to the press in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said, “If the BJP comes to power, it will work to unify Bengaluru and fight the Greater Bengaluru plan legally.”

Ashoka criticised the government’s move, claiming it fragments the city and reverses the unified vision set by founder Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda. “While the founder of Bengaluru, Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda, built a unified Bengaluru, the Congress government has divided it into three parts, hindering development,” he said.

He alleged the reorganisation was designed to benefit select landowners and that higher taxes have been unfairly imposed on 110 villages. According to him, dividing the city would not boost revenue, as major economic activity is concentrated in a limited zone, leaving other areas starved of income. He also raised concerns about political representation: “If three municipal corporations are created, there is no guarantee that Kannadigas will become mayors.”

Ashoka questioned how Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is not elected from a civic body, could be named the GBA chairperson. “Since Chief Ministers are not elected from municipal corporations, how can Siddaramaiah be made chairman of the Greater Bengaluru Authority?” he asked.

He further alleged that the plan was designed to delay BBMP elections and deflect attention from civic failures, including uncollected garbage, unfulfilled promises like the Mekedatu project, and incomplete BDA layouts without basic amenities. “Instead of admitting these failures, Congress has brought this plan,” he said.

In response, Shivakumar dismissed the BJP’s criticism as opportunistic, pointing out that opposition leaders, including Ashoka, had earlier given constructive inputs on the GBA during legislative discussions. “Ashok could have opposed it earlier. But he did not. How come he did not criticize so much as the opposition leader? We respect him. But he himself gave suggestions for Greater Bengaluru. Why did he give them?” Shivakumar said.