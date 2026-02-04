'By the way': When Gen Naravane explained why he wrote memoir ‘Four Stars of Destiny’, now at centre of Rahul-BJP row

“I told them, ‘If you say so, I will write it,’ to which they said, ‘Yes sir, it will be a matter of pride if you give us this opportunity to publish your book’,” the retired officer said. “And like that, by the way, this process started for me to write a book.” He said the satisfaction he has got by writing the book “is enough”.

“Penguin (publishing house) had published a book on the late General Bipin Rawat . I went to its book release in March 2023. People who had come from Penguin, jokingly I told them that ‘you aren't publishing a book of mine’. In response, they asked, ‘Have you written a book?’ I said no,” he recalled.

He has also shared how he decided to write it at all. “There is a story behind writing this book. I had no intention of writing a memoir or an autobiography,” he told web channel Lallantop in an interview in April 2025, a year after the book was originally supposed to be published.

But he has spoken before about the book, ‘ Four Stars of Destiny ’, and lamented the ongoing delay in approval.

A book by General MM Naravane, India’s former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has dominated Parliament proceedings this week, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being stopped from citing its contents to question PM Narendra Modi and his government over their China policy. It’s not published, so can’t be cited, according to Rajnath Singh, who heads the defence ministry where it’s reportedly pending for approval since 2023.

At a literary festival in the hill station of Kasauli six months later, in October 2025, Gen Naravane again said he had done his job by writing, “and now it is between the publisher and the Ministry of Defence”.

In the earlier interview, though, he also expressed disappointment at the delay, when asked about books by former top army officers being stopped or halted. “Everyone has a span of information control. Being in the position of Army Chief, you would know about your service, but (not) how it impacts other ministries, foreign relations with different countries... Therefore, when a book is written, if a review is needed, then perhaps it is a necessity so that, from the perspective of the country's overall national security, there isn't something in it that spoils our relations with other countries,” he argued.

“There is nothing wrong with a review; it must happen so that some point does not come out inadvertently,” he said, but added, “However, it would be better if there were a fixed time limit; it shouldn't take 15 months to review any one book.”

In Kasauli later, he was reportedly more poetic as he remarked, “I think it is maturing, like aged wine. The longer it’s there, it becomes more and more vintage; of greater value.”

Four months on, the unpublished book entered national consciousness as Rahul Gandhi brought to the Lok Sabha an article in The Caravan magazine that quotes the book’s excerpts. Gen Naravane has not disputed the excerpts.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has, however, said that the book is held up because its contents are not factually correct, arguing why General Naravane has not gone to court “if the facts in the book are correct”.

A printed copy of the book made an appearance on Wednesday when Rahul Gandhi flashed it to cameras in the Parliament complex: “See, it exists — the book the government says does not."

‘Jo uchit samjho, woh karo’: Key phrase quoted by Rahul Gandhi The Congress top leader further said, “I don't think PM (Narendra Modi) will have the guts to come to the Lok Sabha today, because if he comes I'm going to give him this book.”

Rahul Gandhi claimed the former army chief wrote that when he informed Rajnath Singh and other leaders, including NSA Ajit Doval, about “Chinese tanks approaching”, he got no direct reply for a long time.

“And then he writes that the PM’s message conveyed to him was, ‘Jo uchit samjho, woh karo’ (‘Do what you think is right’)... This means Narendra Modi ji did not fulfil his responsibility; effectively telling the army chief to handle it as he could not decide,” the Congress leader said, speaking in Hindi.