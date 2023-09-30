Gen Srinivasan takes over as BRO chief

Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan on Saturday took over as the Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) following the superannuation of Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry, the defence ministry said in a statement. Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan.

He took charge of BRO at a time when it is executing a raft of critical projects along India’s disputed frontier with China in the northern and eastern sectors, and the country is locked in a military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

Srinivasan was earlier holding the appointment of commandant, College of Military Engineering, Pune. An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, he was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in 1987. His previous key appointments include the command of 58 Engineer Regiment and 416 Engineer Brigade, deputy director general (discipline and vigilance) at the Army Headquarters, commandant, Bengal Engineer Group and Centre Roorkee, and chief engineer, Southern Command, Pune, the statement said.

He has also served as an instructor at the Indian Military Advisory Team, Lusaka, Zambia, and the Defence Services Staff College.

After taking over, Srinivasan appreciated the efforts of BRO personnel in maintaining and constructing vital roads and allied infrastructure in some of the most challenging and inhospitable conditions. BRO has completed around 300 projects, including roads, tunnels and bridges, in forward areas to boost military mobility and logistics support for deployed forces.