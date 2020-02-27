e-paper
German tourist molested in Rajasthan hotel, employee held

The incident occurred at a heritage hotel called Laxmi Vilas under the Mathura Gate police station on Wednesday.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:54 IST
Suresh Foujdar
Suresh Foujdar
Hindustan Times, Bharatpur
The German tourist had registered a complaint against Sandeep Kumar, a hotel employee for allegedly molesting her. (Image used for representation).
An employee of a heritage hotel in Bharatpur was arrested late on Wednesday night after a 29-year-old German tourist alleged she had been sexually assaulted by him, the police said.

The incident occurred at a heritage hotel called Laxmi Vilas under the Mathura Gate police station on Wednesday.

A police team led by City Circle officer Hawa Singh reached the hotel to investigate the matter after she called the police. The German tourist had registered a complaint against Sandeep Kumar, a hotel employee for allegedly molesting her.

“I was staying at the Laxmi Vilas Hotel since I wanted to visit the Keoladeo National Park. An employee, identified as Sandeep Kumar was giving me a massage in the hotel when he suddenly started touching me inappropriately.”

She said she protested immediately and called the police.

Sandeep Kumar along with his wife and two children are natives of Bihar and the family has been living in Bharatpur in the heritage hotel for a year.

Kumar claimed that the allegations leveled against him were false. “Many foreign tourists have appreciated me for the massages I give,” he said.

City Circle officer Hawa Singh said the police had registered a complaint against the hotel employee. “After received information, we reached the spot and arrested the accused,” the officer said.

