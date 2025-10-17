Ghaziabad bans entry of heavy vehicles from Oct 18–23; check traffic diversion plan

The Ghaziabad Traffic Police have announced temporary restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles in the city ahead of the upcoming festivals of Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhaiya Dooj.
The curbs will remain in place from October 18 to 23 ,between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.
According to officials, the decision has been taken to ease congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow in busy market areas during the festive period, which typically witnesses heavy footfall and vehicle movement.
Under the new arrangements, entry of heavy commercial vehicles from Lal Kuan into the city will be strictly prohibited. Similarly, vehicles from Sajan Mod or the Industrial Area heading towards Lal Kuan will not be allowed. These vehicles will be diverted via Atmaram Steel Tiraha and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
In addition, heavy vehicles coming from Hapur and Delhi through NH-9 will not be permitted to enter Ghaziabad city or travel towards Bulandshahr.
Traffic police have also stated that additional personnel will be deployed in key market areas and along major roads to manage diversions, parking and ensure smooth vehicular movement.
Authorities have appealed to drivers, transport operators and commuters to cooperate with the traffic plan and use alternative routes during the restriction period.
