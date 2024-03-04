 Ghaziabad: Child dies after being hit by car in mall's valet parking | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ghaziabad: Child dies after being hit by car in mall's valet parking

Ghaziabad: Child dies after being hit by car in mall's valet parking

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Ghaziabad news: The police officer said the child sustained injuries to her mouth and nose.

Ghaziabad: In a freak accident in Ghaziabad, a three-year-old child died at a shopping mall after being hit by a car at the facility's parking lot, the police said on Monday. The car was allegedly being driven by a Delhi resident who worked at the mall as a valet.

Accident representational photo
Accident representational photo

A man named Vinod Pandey had come to the mall with his wife and daughter Ridhi on Saturday evening. ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh said they were in the parking lot to return to their home when a car coming from the opposite side hit the child.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The police officer said the child sustained injuries to her mouth and nose. She was rushed to a local hospital where she died, the police said.

Also read: Ghaziabad man kills wife, keeps corpse for four days. Neighbours found out when…

The driver has been identified as Vinit Sethi, a resident of Delhi's Ranibagh. He works at the mall as a valet parking driver.

Also read: Ghaziabad: Shocked by husband’s death, 23-year-old jumps to death from 7th-floor flat

The police have arrested Sethi. They have also impounded the vehicle.

The father of the child, Pandey accused the driver of not providing the vehicle to take his injured daughter to the hospital.

With inputs from PTI

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On