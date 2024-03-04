Ghaziabad: Child dies after being hit by car in mall's valet parking

Ghaziabad: In a freak accident in Ghaziabad, a three-year-old child died at a shopping mall after being hit by a car at the facility's parking lot, the police said on Monday. The car was allegedly being driven by a Delhi resident who worked at the mall as a valet. Accident representational photo

A man named Vinod Pandey had come to the mall with his wife and daughter Ridhi on Saturday evening. ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh said they were in the parking lot to return to their home when a car coming from the opposite side hit the child.

The police officer said the child sustained injuries to her mouth and nose. She was rushed to a local hospital where she died, the police said.

The driver has been identified as Vinit Sethi, a resident of Delhi's Ranibagh. He works at the mall as a valet parking driver.

The police have arrested Sethi. They have also impounded the vehicle.

The father of the child, Pandey accused the driver of not providing the vehicle to take his injured daughter to the hospital.

