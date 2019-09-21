Ghulam Nabi Azad reaches J&K, likely to stay in Valley for 3 days

india

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, arrived in Srinagar on Friday, on his maiden visit to the region since the revocation of Article 370 by the government.

On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed Azad to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu districts on the condition that “he will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions”.

There is no confirmation on whether the senior Congress leader will be meeting some of the political leaders under house arrest but local leaders close to Azad said he will be staying in Kashmir for three days and will visit Jammu for a day.

Congress spokesperson confirmed Azad’s arrival. “It is a non-political visit facilitated by the SC. He will be meeting labourers, streets vendors in Srinagar and two other districts. He will also visit Jammu.’’ Azad had approached the top court seeking permission to visit his family and relatives, while asserting that the plea was “apolitical”.

