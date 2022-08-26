Kharge's disappointment on GN Azad's exit in 'leaving at this juncture...' tweet

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was among several party leaders on Friday who were vocal in their criticism of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation. Azad, 73, after a long spell of discontentment, has finally quit the grand old party, ending his 52-year-old long association. He joins other leaders who have chosen to take a separate route as the party continues to face poll debacles, and struggles to hold its ground.

But senior Congress leaders have dismissed the strong claims GN Azad has made in his resignation letter against the Congress, and Rahul Gandhi. While recalling the key moments of his political journey and his “close association” with former PM Indira Gandhi, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister made sharp remarks such as this - “It’s unfortunate that the party has conceded national space to the BJP, and the state space to regional parties.”

On Azad’s exit, which comes ahead of the 2024 national elections, Kharge, who is the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, tweeted: “Disappointed to see Sri. Azad resign from Congress. Leaving at this juncture will only strengthen the very fascist forces which is out to destroy the social fabric and Constitution of India.” He was referring to the BJP, without naming the party. “A better decision should have been taken keeping the interest of the nation,” Kharge further added.

“When the country is facing difficult times, Congress leaders and workers need to stay united and strengthen the party despite any differences. Our actions should not weaken the Congress movement which has always stood by the nation in turbulent times,” the Rajya Sabha MP asserted.

The Congress is preparing to a nationwide mass contact program - Bharat Jodo (unite India) - as it tries to regain the lost ground before the state elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and

