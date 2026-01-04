Girl assaulted by 3 minor boys for over a week in Karnataka's Hubbali, police registers POCSO case

Karnataka Police registered a POCSO case against three minor boys for assaulting a girl for over a week in Hubbali. Karnataka police registered a case against three minor boys for assaulting a girl. (PTI/representative )

The boys were between the ages of 14 and 15, and the incident occurred when the girl's parents were away during the day, according to news agency ANI.

"A complaint was filed that a minor girl has been subject to sexual harassment and assaulted by three accused. All three accused happen to be minors in the age group of 14 to 15. We have taken them into custody," N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner, Hubballi-Dharwad, was quoted as saying by ANI.

"These boys have committed sexual offences against the girl for the last seven to eight days. The parents of the girl have been working, and they used to be away during the day," the Police Commissioner added.

Further investigation in the case is underway and N Shashikumar also said that the police will follow the necessary procedures under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

In a separate news, Karnataka Police have solved the gruesome murder of 42-year-old Lakshmi Devi from Koratagere near Tumakuru, arresting her son-in-law, a local dentist, and two others for the crime. The case came to light after severed body parts were found stuffed in plastic bags along a roadside in Kolala village last week.

According to officials, the first discovery was made on August 7, when passersby spotted seven plastic covers containing human remains and alerted the Koratagere police. A subsequent search of the area the next day led to the recovery of seven more bags, including one containing the victim’s severed head.

The remains were later identified as belonging to Lakshmi Devi, whose body had been chopped into 19 pieces.

Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said a special investigation team was quickly formed to track down the culprits. The probe led to the arrest of Dr. Ramachandrappa S, a dentist and Lakshmi Devi’s son-in-law, along with his associates Satish K N and Kiran K S, all residents of Tumakuru.

(With ANI inputs)