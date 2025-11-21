Girl dies by suicide in MP's Rewa, blames schoolteacher in note: ‘Pressed pen between fingers’

Just days after a 16-year-old Delhi boy allegedly died by suicide over harassment in school, a teenage student of a private school in Madhya Pradesh reportedly took her life leaving behind a note blaming a male teacher for torturing her. Police found a handwritten note in which the girl alleged that the male teacher held her hand while hitting her and challenged her to open his closed fist(HT_PRINT)

The 17-year-old girl from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh hanged herself at her home in Semaria on November 16, PTI news agency reported, citing police. Police found a handwritten note in which she alleged that the male teacher held her hand while hitting her and challenged her to open his closed fist, Additional Superintendent of Police Aarti Singh said.

The teacher pressed a pen between her fingers under the pretext of punishment, police said citing the girl's suicide note.

Her family said she was perfectly normal at home. They alleged that someone at the school “tortured” her, demanding an inquiry into her call details and school-related issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, a teenager in Delhi jumped from an elevated metro station platform in west Delhi. In the suicide note, the boy alleged mistreatment at the hands of his teachers while his father also alleged that he was being “troubled over petty issues”.

He said the teachers kept pressuring the boy to score better marks, and the child repeatedly told them “he was trying”.

“For the last one year, my son was being scolded and troubled by his teachers over petty issues. He told us about it, and we raised our concerns with his teachers but nothing happened. Even his friends were troubled by those teachers,” the boy's father told HT earlier.

Four teachers of the school have been suspended over alleged mental harassment.

A copy of the letter addressed to the teachers stated, “This is to inform you that the school has been made aware of an FIR registered against you, bearing No. 336A Tis Hazari Court, dated 19th November 2025. The matter is currently under investigation by the appropriate authorities.” Hindustan Times has reviewed copies of the four letters.

“In view of the seriousness of the allegations the competent authority has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect. You shall remain under suspension till the completion of the investigation and further orders from the competent authority,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)