Girl raped, forced to convert in Uttar Pradesh, 4 accused held

PTI |
Jun 10, 2025 09:41 PM IST

According to police, the victim's mother filed a complaint regarding her daughter's kidnapping and accused four men of committing the crime.

A girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and forced to convert here, police said on Tuesday. Four people have been arrested in the case.

On Tuesday, the police arrested the four accused and rescued the girl.(HT FILE)
Based on her complaint, a case was registered under sections 137(kidnapping), 64 (rape), 351(criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

During the investigation, the police found that the girl was forced to convert. The prime accused, Meraj, also raped her during confinement, aided by a woman, the police said.

Inspector Anil Singh Yadav of the Vishunpura Police Station said, "Accused Meraj, along with his accomplices, Seraj, Meruddin alias Merajuddin Ansari, and Haseena Khatoon, abducted the complainant's minor daughter, forced her conversion, and committed (sexual) assault."

Additional charges under BNS section 87 (kidnapping to compel for marriage) and sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 have been added, the district police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
