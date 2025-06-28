Global aviation body may join probe into AI crash

NEW DELHI: The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is likely to join the investigation into the Air India Flight 171 crash, officials aware of the matter said on Friday, adding that India has accepted the UN aviation body's request to be an observer. The ICAO made a written request to the Indian government on June 20 seeking “observer status” for one of its investigators in the probe being led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). (REUTERS)

“The ICAO offered to be a part of the investigation due to its critical nature and significant public interest,” an official told HT, speaking on condition of anonymity.

India has approved the request, with an ICAO official expected to be designated as observer within the next two days, the official added.

The participation represents an unusual step for the Montreal-based organisation. According to ICAO’s website, the body “does not normally participate in aircraft accident investigations, except when the state or states with due authority under Annex 13 — Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation request our assistance directly.”

It was not clear if a request to ICAO was made by authorities in the UK – which lost 52 of its citizens in the June 12 tragedy --- or the US, where the plane-maker Boeing is headquartered. Members from both countries have been part of the analyses till now.

Former DGCA joint director general JS Rawat underscored the rarity of such involvement. “In my career of more than three decades, this is the first time that the ICAO has requested the state (India) to be a part of the investigation,” he said.

HT has seen the email sent by India’s ICAO representative Angshumali Rastogi to civil aviation secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, in which the UN body stated that “the presence of an observer will greatly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the ongoing investigation.”

Aviation safety expert Mohan Ranganathan clarified the observer’s limited role: “The investigation is solely conducted by the AAIB. The UK civil aviation authority, the engine and aircraft manufacturer along with US National Transportation Safety Board and ICAO do not play a main role in the investigation apart from assistance, if or when required, by the AAIB.”

When ICAO does participate as an observer, assistance typically involves “clarifying various Annex 13 requirements when requested,” according to the organization’s guidelines.

The AAIB is currently investigating the crash of Air India Flight 171, which went down shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing at least 271 people.

The investigation also involves other international stakeholders given the aircraft type and components involved, including Boeing as the aircraft manufacturer, Rolls-Royce for the engines, and aviation authorities from countries where the aircraft was certified.

The civil aviation ministry and ICAO did not respond to queries seeking comment.