Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Goa BITS Pilani student death: Autopsy report confirms presence of drugs in system

PTI |
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 01:33 pm IST

Goa BITS Pilani student death: Autopsy report confirms presence of drugs in system

Panaji, Traces of drugs were found in the system of the 20-year-old student who died in his hostel room on the campus of BITS Pilani in South Goa last week, police said on Friday.

Goa BITS Pilani student death: Autopsy report confirms presence of drugs in system
Goa BITS Pilani student death: Autopsy report confirms presence of drugs in system

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that senior police officers have confirmed that the autopsy report has found traces of drugs in the system of Rishi Nair, who was found dead in his room on September 4.

Nair's death was the fifth such incident reported at BITS Pilani's campus near Vasco town since December 2024. Earlier, students Om Priyan Singh , Atharv Desai , Krishna Kasera and Kushagra Jain were found dead in their respective hostel rooms.

Superintendent of Police Tikam Singh Verma said that the preliminary report has suggested the presence of drugs in Nair's system, and an investigation is underway in the matter.

Strict vigilance is being maintained around the educational institutions, including BITS Pilani, about possible use of drugs, alcohol or any banned substance on the campus, he told reporters at Margao.

Of the last five deaths reported on the campus, this is the first instance where traces of drugs were found, he said.

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party leaders, led by MLA Cruz Silva, on Friday met SP Verma, raising concerns about the sale of drugs at educational institutions.

"Students know where drugs can be found. They are easily available. Why are the police not acting against peddlers?" Silva questioned.

In Panaji, A Goa President Amit Palekar said that the crucial question is how drugs reach the campuses of educational institutions.

"This is the failure of the Goa police, law and order and the chief minister himself. He should start taking the matter seriously," Palekar claimed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Goa BITS Pilani student death: Autopsy report confirms presence of drugs in system
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On