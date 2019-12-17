Goa-bound SpiceJet escapes major accident, lands on third attempt. Here’s why

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 19:49 IST

A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft from Surat to Goa had a narrow escape while attempting to land without deploying its nose landing gear until alert air traffic controllers noticed that the gear failed to deploy, and forced the jet into a turn around.

The flight finally landed after the landing gear partially deployed at the third attempt. The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

“The SpiceJet flight was on final approach for landing at Goa International Airport when the Runway Controller Ramesh Tigga, Leading Airman (Air Handler), noticed that the nose landing gear was not deployed. The Runway Controller immediately alerted the ATC tower where the Duty Air Traffic Controller, Lt Cdr Harmeet Kaur informed the incoming aircraft to abort the landing and make a second attempt after a ‘go-around’,” the Navy which controls air traffic at the Goa International Airport informed.

The second attempt, too, proved unsuccessful and the front landing gear was partially deployed only on the third attempt.

“The flight landed safely at 0805 hrs under assistance of emergency and safety services to recover the aircraft. The alert action of Naval Air Traffic and Safety Services prevented the SpiceJet flight and all its passengers from a major accident at Goa airfield,” the Navy said.

The flight from Surat to Goa took off from Surat at 6:15 am and was scheduled to arrive in Goa at 7:35am. However, the flight in question finally landed at 8:05 am.

A Spicejet spokesperson said the landing was ‘normal and safe’.

“During approach, when the landing gear was selected to down position, the nose landing gear door amber light remained on. Hence, the pilot carried out a precautionary ‘go around’,

The pilot suspected that the nose landing gear was not fully down and locked. He informed ATC and requested for ‘visual check’ of his nose landing gear. He flew past the ATC for ‘visual check’. ATC conveyed that the nose landing gear was not down.

As per the ‘Standard Operating Procedure’, all emergency services were activated and the pilot executed a precautionary landing. On landing, the nose gear was found to be down and locked. The Landing was normal and safe.

The Goa Airport is a navy base that doubles up as a civilian airport with the Navy controlling air traffic while the Airports Authority of India controls the passenger terminal.