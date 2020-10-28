e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa casinos to reopen on November 1, operators say it will take weeks go full steam

Goa casinos to reopen on November 1, operators say it will take weeks go full steam

Operators say that since many of their staffers have returned home in different places, they will they will not be able to restart with only a few days’ notice and will take some weeks to be up and running.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:00 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The casinos in Goa have been closed since March after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.
The casinos in Goa have been closed since March after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Goa government has given the go-ahead to casinos in the state to restart operations which have been shut since March when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

Announcing the decision, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said Wednesday that the decision was taken with a view to “promote tourism activity in the state.”

“From November 1, we have given the casinos permissions to start. They will have to follow all the SOPs as will be issued to them by the Home Department and with 50% capacity they can start. We need to promote tourism activity,” Sawant said.

The casinos, which are a significant contributor to the state’s revenue, have been urging the government to allow the restart of operations, which they said would help boost the tourism arrivals in the state and provide an added attraction to tourists visiting the state.

Sawant also said that the casinos operators who would earlier pay their annual fees at a single time can now do so on a monthly basis.

There are six offshore casinos in Goa, boats anchored in the Mandovi river that flows by the capital city. Other casinos are located inside five star hotels.

The 19-year-old industry isn’t just a big draw for thousands of tourists but contributes around ₹300 crore to the state coffers in licence fees and around ₹90 crore per year as State GST.

From one offshore vessel which began operations in the year 1999, the state today has six gaming vessels that all float within a one-kilometre stretch of the Mandovi. Industry insiders reveal that each venue used to make a turnover of around Rs 120-crore per year and drew 600-800 people per vessel, especially on weekends, before the lockdown threw a spanner in the works.

The casinos were shut earlier than other activity on account of crowding in closed spaces which is a significant risk of superspreading coronavirus.

Since the industry has been closed since March, many of the staff have gone back home. Operators believe that they will not be able to restart with only a few days’ notice and will take some weeks to be up and running.

tags
top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In