e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa declared green zone; fight against Covid-19 far from over: CM Sawant

Goa declared green zone; fight against Covid-19 far from over: CM Sawant

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Goa has a total of seven positive coronavirus cases. All seven patients have recovered.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 15:10 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Panaji
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant added that the fight must continue by adopting a modified lifestyle giving priority to “safe health norms”.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant added that the fight must continue by adopting a modified lifestyle giving priority to “safe health norms”.(PTI file photo )
         

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the war against Covid-19 “is far from over”, here on Friday, soon after the central government formally declared both districts of Goa as Covid-free green zones.

“With the efforts of our CoronaWarriors and support of the people of Goa, our state has now been classified as a green zone by the Government of India. The war against Covid-19 is far from over,” Sawant wrote on the microblogging site--Twitter.

He added that the fight must continue by adopting a modified lifestyle giving priority to “safe health norms”.

“We must continue our fight against this virus by adopting a modified lifestyle which gives priority to safe health norms such as sanitization, wearing of face covers, social distancing and staying at home during the lockdown period,” he stressed.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Goa has a total of seven positive coronavirus cases. All seven patients have recovered.

A district will be considered under Green Zone, if there are no confirmed cases so far or there is no reported case since last 21 days in the district, said the Union Health Secretary, Preeti Sudan on Friday.

tags
top news
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper