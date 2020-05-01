Goa declared green zone; fight against Covid-19 far from over: CM Sawant

india

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the war against Covid-19 “is far from over”, here on Friday, soon after the central government formally declared both districts of Goa as Covid-free green zones.

“With the efforts of our CoronaWarriors and support of the people of Goa, our state has now been classified as a green zone by the Government of India. The war against Covid-19 is far from over,” Sawant wrote on the microblogging site--Twitter.

He added that the fight must continue by adopting a modified lifestyle giving priority to “safe health norms”.

“We must continue our fight against this virus by adopting a modified lifestyle which gives priority to safe health norms such as sanitization, wearing of face covers, social distancing and staying at home during the lockdown period,” he stressed.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Goa has a total of seven positive coronavirus cases. All seven patients have recovered.

A district will be considered under Green Zone, if there are no confirmed cases so far or there is no reported case since last 21 days in the district, said the Union Health Secretary, Preeti Sudan on Friday.