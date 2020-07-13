e-paper
Goa doctor who headed state's Covid-19 hospital tests positive

Goa doctor who headed state’s Covid-19 hospital tests positive

While his earlier tests, as part of regular testing that is done on frontline workers, were negative, he emerged as positive in a test done during a three week layover he was given after three months on the job.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:35 IST
Gerard de Souza |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Gerard de Souza |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Dr Edwin Gomes, who headed the Medicine Department of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, helped set up the state’s dedicated Covid-19 hospital and was heading the hospital for more than three months until he was relieved from duty earlier this month.
Dr Edwin Gomes, who headed the Medicine Department of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, helped set up the state's dedicated Covid-19 hospital and was heading the hospital for more than three months until he was relieved from duty earlier this month. (Photo Credit: Dr Pramod Sawant/ Twitter)
         

Dr Edwin Gomes, one of Goa’s leading doctors in the fight against Covid-19 disease, has himself contracted the virus, state health officials have confirmed.

Dr Gomes, who headed the Medicine Department of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, helped set up the state’s dedicated Covid-19 hospital and was heading the hospital for more than three months until he was relieved from duty earlier this month.

“Our COVID19 warrior Dr Edwin Gomes has been at the forefront of this fight against the pandemic for the last several months. Dr. Gomes has helped hundreds of patients win the battle against coronavirus & I am confident he will emerge victorious in his battle too,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet while wishing him a speedy recovery.

 

While his earlier tests, as part of regular testing that is done on frontline workers, were negative, he emerged as positive in a test done during a three week layover he was given after three months on the job.

Prior to Dr Edwin testing positive, two nurses at the state’s dedicated Covid-19 Hospital had also tested positive. Staff at the hospital are put up at accommodation arranged by the Goa Government and are not allowed to travel home for fear of infecting their families given the risk of contracting the disease they face.

