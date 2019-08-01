Goa to reserve 80% private jobs for locals

india

The Goa government will formulate a policy to ensure 80% of jobs in private industries are reserved for Goans, chief minister Pramod Sawant told the state assembly on Wednesday.

The announcement came days after Andhra Pradesh assembly on July 24 passed a bill reserving 75% of jobs in the private sector for locals. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath this month said his government will bring a law to reserve 70% of jobs in the private sector for locals.

Sawant said in the absence of a policy, it would be difficult to implement undertakings companies give to employ 80% locals.

“The truth is the state does not have an employment policy. There is no labour policy. It is necessary to finalise an employment and labour policy for Goa,” Sawant said. “In the interest of the state’s youth, who mainly are employed on contract basis in various industries, if we are to ensure 80% jobs are given to Goans and to secure their jobs, then the policy will have to be finalised at the earliest. We will need at least six months to do this,” Sawant said.

He said the 80% restriction will be limited to permanent jobs in industries. He added the industries will have to ensure a minimum of 60% permanent staff.

Former Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Manguirish Pai Raikar said the government cannot make it compulsory unless an industrial unit is taking benefits from it.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 00:37 IST