Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.67 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 17, 2025, is 38.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.67 °C and 38.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:38 PM. Goa weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.54 °C and 36.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.67 °C and 38.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 18, 2025 38.47 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 34.75 Scattered clouds February 20, 2025 35.14 Few clouds February 21, 2025 37.31 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 41.02 Few clouds February 23, 2025 38.98 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 35.12 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.07 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.13 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 28.91 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.48 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.57 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

