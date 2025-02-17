Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.67 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on February 17, 2025, is 38.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.67 °C and 38.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.54 °C and 36.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.67 °C and 38.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 18, 2025
|38.47
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|34.75
|Scattered clouds
|February 20, 2025
|35.14
|Few clouds
|February 21, 2025
|37.31
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|41.02
|Few clouds
|February 23, 2025
|38.98
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|35.12
|Broken clouds
