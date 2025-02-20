Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.94 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 20, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 20, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on February 20, 2025, is 34.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.94 °C and 38.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.

Goa weather update on February 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.6 °C and 40.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.94 °C and 38.2 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 21, 202534.50Sky is clear
February 22, 202539.54Few clouds
February 23, 202539.73Sky is clear
February 24, 202536.49Sky is clear
February 25, 202539.84Sky is clear
February 26, 202537.61Scattered clouds
February 27, 202538.01Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.0 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.57 °C Moderate rain
Chennai27.36 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.07 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad29.47 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad31.16 °C Few clouds
Delhi19.46 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On