Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.94 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on February 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on February 20, 2025, is 34.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.94 °C and 38.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.6 °C and 40.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.94 °C and 38.2 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 21, 2025
|34.50
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|39.54
|Few clouds
|February 23, 2025
|39.73
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|36.49
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|39.84
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|37.61
|Scattered clouds
|February 27, 2025
|38.01
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.