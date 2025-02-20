Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.94 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 20, 2025, is 34.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.94 °C and 38.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:38 PM. Goa weather update on February 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.6 °C and 40.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.94 °C and 38.2 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 21, 2025 34.50 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 39.54 Few clouds February 23, 2025 39.73 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 36.49 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 39.84 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 37.61 Scattered clouds February 27, 2025 38.01 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.57 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.36 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.07 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.16 °C Few clouds Delhi 19.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



