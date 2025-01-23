Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.42 °C, check weather forecast for January 23, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 23, 2025, is 33.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.42 °C and 37.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:26 PM. Goa weather update on January 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 24, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.73 °C and 37.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.42 °C and 37.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 24, 2025 33.59 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 35.95 Broken clouds January 26, 2025 36.39 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 37.69 Few clouds January 28, 2025 36.46 Overcast clouds January 29, 2025 34.51 Broken clouds January 30, 2025 34.46 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.23 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.3 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.22 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.98 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.39 °C Scattered clouds



