Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.42 °C, check weather forecast for January 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 23, 2025, is 33.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.42 °C and 37.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 24, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.73 °C and 37.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
With temperatures ranging between 18.42 °C and 37.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 24, 2025
|33.59
|Sky is clear
|January 25, 2025
|35.95
|Broken clouds
|January 26, 2025
|36.39
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|37.69
|Few clouds
|January 28, 2025
|36.46
|Overcast clouds
|January 29, 2025
|34.51
|Broken clouds
|January 30, 2025
|34.46
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 23, 2025
