e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa will now discharge asymptomatic patients without negative test

Goa will now discharge asymptomatic patients without negative test

According to the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines, asymptomatic patients or those who have tested positive but displayed no symptoms can be discharged within 10 days if they do not show any symptoms during the period.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:55 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Tmes, Panaji
Goa’s Covid-19 cases have soared since the beginning of June.
Goa’s Covid-19 cases have soared since the beginning of June. (PTI)
         

The Goa government will follow the discharge protocol as recommended by the Union Health Ministry and cease its practice of compulsorily testing each Covid-19 patient twice before release, the state’s Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines, asymptomatic patients or those who have tested positive but displayed no symptoms can be discharged within ten days if they do not show any symptoms during the period. Symptomatic patients are, however, to be tested before the treating doctor decides the patient is cured and can be discharged.

“In Goa we were testing all patients twice as we, like many other states, had chosen to continue with the earlier protocol of two consecutive negative tests before discharge. The Supreme Court has, however, ordered that the same protocol be followed across the country and we are bound by that,” Mohanan said at a press conference.

“Asymptomatic patients will be discharged without a test in 10 days if they do not display any symptoms and be asked to maintain home quarantine. Symptomatic patients will be discharged with a single negative test,” she said.

Covid-19 cases in Goa have soared in Goa since the beginning of June and its tally now stands at 754 cases of which 625 are active. Almost 95% of the patients are asymptomatic but are awaiting two consecutive negative tests in order that they can be discharged, as is the current protocol.

Twenty nine fresh cases were detected on Saturday. A large chunk -- 505 of the 754 -- cases in Goa are either from or linked to Goa’s first containment zone that was notified earlier this month at Mangor Hill in the port town of Vasco da Gama.

Since then Goa has three more containment zones where smaller areas have been cordoned off on account of clusters of cases being found.

tags
top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
The China factor in Indian politics
The China factor in Indian politics
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In