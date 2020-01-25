e-paper
GoAir flight returns to Bengaluru after mid-air tech glitch

The flight from Bengaluru to Phuket had 173 passengers on board.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 06:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Phuket-bound GoAir flight returned to Bengaluru as a precaution after a mid-air technical glitch on Friday.
Phuket-bound GoAir flight returned to Bengaluru as a precaution after a mid-air technical glitch on Friday.(GoAir)
         

GoAir said on Friday its Phuket-bound flight returned to Bengaluru as a precaution after a mid-air technical glitch. “GoAir flight G8 041 from Bengaluru to Phuket with 173 passengers on board did a precautionary air turn back in the interest of safety due to a technical glitch,” the airline said. It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to an engine issue in A320Neo planes that has led to several mid-air scares. GoAir has 43 of them in its fleet.

