GoAir flight returns to Bengaluru after mid-air tech glitch

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 06:15 IST

GoAir said on Friday its Phuket-bound flight returned to Bengaluru as a precaution after a mid-air technical glitch. “GoAir flight G8 041 from Bengaluru to Phuket with 173 passengers on board did a precautionary air turn back in the interest of safety due to a technical glitch,” the airline said. It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to an engine issue in A320Neo planes that has led to several mid-air scares. GoAir has 43 of them in its fleet.