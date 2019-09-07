e-paper
Saturday, Sep 07, 2019

Good luck, says Amazon founder Jeff Bezos before India’s moon landing

Bezos’s Blue Origin, which aims to help people set up colonies on Moon and other planets, is preparing two rockets - New Shepard and New Glenn - for space tourism purposes.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Jeff Bezos on Saturday wished India good luck as the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) got ready for the landing of India's moon lander Vikram at the South Pole of the lunar surface. pic by hemant Mishra/mint.
Jeff Bezos on Saturday wished India good luck as the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) got ready for the landing of India’s moon lander Vikram at the South Pole of the lunar surface. pic by hemant Mishra/mint.
         

Amazon Founder and Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos on Saturday wished India good luck as the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) got ready for the landing of India’s moon lander Vikram at the South Pole of the lunar surface.

“Rooting for team India. Good luck, India! #Chandrayaan2,” tweeted Bezos.

Bezos’s Blue Origin, which aims to help people set up colonies on Moon and other planets, is preparing two rockets - New Shepard and New Glenn - for space tourism purposes.

Watch| Chandrayaan 2: Soft landing is crucial, says former ISRO scientist Nambi

 

In May this year, Bezos, who is the world’s richest man, announced the Blue Moon lunar lander, which is capable of taking people and payloads to the lunar surface. In fact, Blue Origin was one of the few companies that NASA selected for developing space technologies. The company earlier announced that it can help meet NASA’s goal of putting Americans on the Moon by 2024.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 01:19 IST

