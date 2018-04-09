Good will arise out of it: TN law minister on SC’s Cauvery order

Tamil Nadu law minister CV Shanmugham on Monday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court order in the Cauvery water sharing dispute and said “good” will arise out of it.

“We believe good will arise out of today’s order,” he told reporters after the apex court ordered the Centre to file by May 3 a scheme to be formulated under Section 6A of the Inter State Water Disputes Act in the wake of its February 16 ruling.

Replying to questions by reporters, he said he did not feel it would be a delaying factor.

Shanmugham said the contempt plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government was not done with a view to punishing anyone but to get the February 16 judgement implemented effectively.