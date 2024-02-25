Goods train runs without loco pilot for nearly 80km from Jammu's Kathua, video goes viral

A major accident was averted when a goods train that moved from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir without a loco pilot on board, was halted near Unchi Bassi in Punjab's Dasuya after it had covered around 80 kilometres. The train, reportedly travelling at 100 kilometres per hour from Kathua in J&K on Sunday, was halted using emergency brakes.(ANI)

A viral video on social media captured the freight train running driverless along a railway track, propelled by a natural slope and reaching high speeds. The train, reportedly travelling at 100 kilometres per hour, was halted using emergency brakes.

All railway crossings on the route were immediately closed for road traffic and some mechanical methods were used to slow down the train, said railway police ASI Gurdev Singh. He said officials were arriving from Ferozepur railway division to investigate the matter.

News agency ANI reported that the train's movement was attributed to the natural downward slope towards Pathankot in Punjab. The divisional traffic manager of Jammu confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

News agency ANI shared footage of the train after it was stopped near Uchi Bassi. No immediate reports of injuries or casualties were received.

Further details are awaited.