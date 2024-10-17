UP: Gorakhpur teen held for selling 4000 child porn clips on Telegram

A 17-year-old boy was on Thursday held by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur for allegedly selling 4,000 clips of child pornography. The racket was busted after the cyber police department in Gorakhpur received a tip-off from a volunteer organisation. (Representational)

According to the police, the accused obtained child pornography through Telegram. A supplier named Raj would send these videos.

The boy would earn a commission of 30 per cent on the sale of each video, reported PTI.

The police apprehended the boy and seized his mobile phone on Thursday.

The boy told the police that he would distribute the illegal videos through the Nekogram mobile application and Telegram.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said the accused charged ₹3000 per video. The price of such videos would go as high as ₹20000.

Grover said an FIR has been lodged against the minor under relevant sections of criminal laws.

He said the cyber police are trying to identify other individuals involved in the accused's child porn distribution network.

‘Child pornography a crime’

In September, the Supreme Court ruled that mere storage of such material is a crime under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

In its verdict, the Supreme Court suggested that Parliament must bring a law amending the POCSO Act to replace the term "child pornography" with "Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material".

"We have suggested to the parliament to bring an amendment to POCSO...so that the definition of child pornography can be referred to as child sexually abusive and exploitative material. We have suggested an ordinance can be brought in. We have asked all courts not to refer to child pornography in any orders," the court said.

