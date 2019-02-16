Government has zero tolerance over terrorism, security forces given free hand: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the government has “zero tolerance” towards terrorism and the security forces have been given a free hand to deal with terror groups.

“Rajnath Singh, in the all party meeting, said that due to the terror attack on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulawama, the entire country was deeply hurt and there is outrage,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said while speaking to reporters after the all-party meeting in Parliament here.

“Rajnath Singh assured that the moral of the security forces are high and we are committed to curb terror in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the government has given free hand to the security forces to deal with the terror groups and those who are giving shelter to them,” Tomar said.

“He also said that the government’s has a zero tolerance policy against terrorism and this terror attack shows their frustration.”

The all-party meeting of the leaders of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha was called by Rajnath Singh.

The Minister said that, in the meeting, all the leaders discussed and assured that “all Opposition parties are standing with the government”.

Rajnath Singh said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who want love and peace, are standing with us in the fight against terrorism.

“But there are a few people in the state who help the terror groups from across the border and they are the enemy of the youths in the state. They don’t want peace and tranquality there,” Tomar said quoting the Home Minister.

“The country is fighting against terrorism and we will take the fight to its logical end. The sacrifice of our troopers would not go in vain and we are committed to curb terrorism,” he said.

Rajnath Singh assured that the government will help the families of the troopers who were killed and has also asked the state governments to take care of their families.

“The Home Minister assured that unitedly we will succeed in curbing terrorism in the state and bring back peace,” Tomar said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister also said that a resolution was passed in the meeting.

