Maharashtra Governor Koshyari apologises for remark after political row

Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday apologised for his “Mumbai will have no money if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave” remarks that kicked up a political row.

On Monday, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Monday evening quoted Koshyari as saying he may have “erred” in making a statement which was “totally unintentional” and that he is confident people of Maharashtra will display their large heart and forgive him for his recent remarks.

“I expect the citizens of this state would forgive a humble servant of this state by abiding with the teachings of several saints. It was an unintentional error from my side,” Koshyari said.

During an event in Andheri on July 29, the governor had said: “I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be a financial capital.”

In his statement on Monday, he said: “In a public event at Andheri on July 29, I may have made a mistake while appreciating the contribution of other community members in the development of Mumbai. I cannot imagine that the unintentional mistake in my speech that day would be considered as an insult to this great state of Maharashtra.”

Following his remarks in Andheri, former chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said Koshyari had insulted Marathi people. “The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against the Marathi people has inadvertently come out,” Thackeray had said. “Time has come to decide whether to send Koshyari back home or to jail...In the last three years, he has insulted Marathi-speaking people despite staying in Maharashtra.”

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, leader of the rebel Sena faction, had also disagreed with Koshyari’s remarks. “We don’t agree with Koshyari’s remarks. It’s his personal view.”

“The Marathi community’s hard work has contributed to the development and progress of Mumbai... No one can insult Mumbai and Marathi people,” Shinde had said.