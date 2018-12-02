Governor trying to change permanent residency rules, allege Kashmir parties

Parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday alleged governor Satya Pal Malik was trying to change rules for issuing permanent resident certificates - a touchy issue in the state.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah alleged that the governor’s “plan” reportedly to change the process for issuance of permanent resident certificate (PRC) was aimed at “distorting the demography” of the state, while People Conference President Sajad Gani Lone also urged the administration to “restrict itself to basic governance” and not to “invent new problems” for the state.

The regime in the state, which is currently under governor’s rule, is reportedly planning a change in the existing laws for acquiring permanent resident certificate in the state. It is, however, not clear what changes are being mulled. Governor’s administration is yet to issue any clarification.

However, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kavinder Gupta had said the administration was contemplating to simplify the procedure for grant of PRCs and a timeline should be fixed for its issuance under the Public Services Guarantee Act, reported PTI news agency.

“We are obliged to write to you at a time when you are mulling changes to permanent resident certificate rules. Our party, the National Conference , is of the opinion that this is an attempt to distort the demography of the state and finds it detrimental to J&K’s special status,” Abdullah wrote in a letter to the governor on the issue.

“We hope that you roll back any decision made in this regard immediately. We also want to convey and register our displeasure and a unanimous decision to oppose this move,” he added.

In a dig at Malik, who had dismissed former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s allegation that he had disregarded her fax staking claim to form a government before deciding to dissolve the house, he said that he was forced to share the letter online as the fax machine was still not working in the governor’s house. The Raj Bhavan later clarified that the letter was received and its receipt was confirmed to Abdullah’s adviser Tanvir Sadiq.

On the other hand, Lone, who had staked claim to form the government, took to Twitter to attack the purported move on the PRCs.

“The governor administration needs to restrict itself to basic governance. No structural changes pertaining to PRC or J K Bank are acceptable. Restrict your energies to what u r mandated to do— which incidentally u r not doing. Please don’t invent new problems,” he tweeted.

The alleged move comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s scheduled January 2019 hearing on a bunch of petitions against the Article 35A of the Constitution, which empowers the state’s legislature to define “permanent residents” of the state and provide special rights and privileges to them.

The petitions have triggered anger across the state. There are fears that Article 370 and Article 35-A may be scrapped, which will allow non-residents to settle here. While Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Article 35 A disallows people from the rest of India from buying or owning immovable property in the state, settle permanently, or get state government jobs.

Abdullah also alleged that the state administrative council (SAC), which is headed by Malik, is unilaterally bringing changes in the working of institutions and procedures. He said that the change of procedures of issuing PRC was “objectionable and condemnable”.

“Moreover, this move comes at a time when the state does not have a popularly elected government. The assembly has been dissolved and elections are due within months. This makes the move of your administration open to question as we believe the role of the government is more in nature of a caretaker government,” he said.

The letter cautioned that “any misadventure by the SAC could disturb the fragile and precarious peace here”.

The state came under governor’s rule on June 20 after as BJP move out of the coalition government with PDP. An attempt to form government by NC, PDP and Congress failed last month when governor dissolved the assembly.

On November 22, the decision of the governor Malik to treat Jammu and Kashmir Bank as a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) also created uproar in the restive state with political parties and civil society accusing the governor of trampling the autonomy of the institute and fiddling with special status of the state.

The Congress also said any changes in the procedure for granting PRCs in the state would be “unacceptable”, and would have serious implications, according to PTI

“This step will invent another problem in the state which has to be avoided in the larger interests of peace,” a Congress spokesperson said

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 21:26 IST