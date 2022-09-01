Home / India News / Govt: Demolition drive against properties blocking rainwater flow

Published on Sep 01, 2022 12:12 AM IST

Chief minister Bommai said there was waterlogging in many residential layouts because the developers did not build a proper drain.

Bommai said the Disaster Management Act permits “merciless removal” of blocks causing water stagnation. (HT Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

A day after many areas here were inundated due to heavy rain and breached lake bunds, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to “mercilessly” remove properties blocking rainwater flow.

“Our Municipal Corporation officers have identified 10 bottlenecks. In a day or two, the demolition drive will start. We have told the officers to be merciless while implementing the drive without attending to any phone calls,” Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters after a high-level meeting, chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, on the flood situation.

He said the Disaster Management Act permits “merciless removal” of blocks causing water stagnation.

Chief minister Bommai said there was waterlogging in many residential layouts because the developers did not build a proper drain. He added that all such blocks would be removed.

“Tomorrow (Thursday), I will visit all those places where the problem occurred and give directions,” Bommai said.

He said the state government has released 1,500 crore for the construction of drains.The chief minister said the tender process has been completed and the work would start immediately. There was continuous rain in the past six months and heavy downpour in the last three months.

