The Centre is planning to roll out at least three demonstration housing projects using 3D Concrete Printing Technology (3DCPT) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0, with each project comprising a cluster of around 20 houses, officials familiar with the matter said. Govt eyes 3D concrete printing for public housing

The projects are proposed in Goa, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram, among other locations, and would mark the first use of 3D concrete printing in India’s urban public housing sector, a senior housing ministry official said.

The pilots are expected to test the speed, affordability and scalability of the technology in Indian conditions. While 3D-printed construction has gained traction in countries such as Malawi, Mexico and the UAE, its adoption in India’s affordable housing sector remains at an experimental stage.

The projects will be undertaken under the Demonstration Housing Project (DHP) component of PMAY-U, which promotes innovative, sustainable and disaster-resilient construction technologies. Under the scheme, the Centre provides grants to offset the additional costs of adopting new technologies, while state governments provide land.

The move comes amid a widening housing shortage. According to the UN-Habitat World Cities Report 2026, urban homelessness in India stands at 13 per 10,000 people, while the share of affordable housing in new supply has declined from 52% in 2018 to 17% in 2025. A separate report by Knight Frank and NAREDCO has projected that India’s housing deficit could exceed 30 million units by 2030.

India has spent the past five years experimenting with 3D-printed construction. In 2021, IIT Madras-incubated startup Tvasta built the country’s first 3D-printed house—a 600 sq ft single-bedroom unit—on the institute’s campus. In 2023, Larsen & Toubro, in collaboration with IIT Madras, completed a 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru in 43 days, compared with the conventional construction timeline of six to eight months. In October 2025, the CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CSIR-CBRI) unveiled what it described as India’s first 3D concrete-printed rural house under PMAY-Gramin.

Despite these advances, cost remains a major hurdle.

“3D-printed construction currently costs roughly ₹4,000 per sq ft, compared with around ₹2,000 per sq ft for conventional construction,” the housing ministry official said, adding that the pilot projects are intended to generate evidence on whether the technology can become affordable at scale.

Another limitation is its inability to support high-rise construction. “At present, only G+1 structures can be constructed using this technology. That limits its applicability in large cities where vertical housing is essential,” the official said.

The assessment is shared by Ravindra Gettu, professor at IIT Madras and a key participant in the Bengaluru post office project. Gettu said he remains sceptical about the technology’s near-term role in affordable housing.

“In that project, the benefits were speed and aesthetics because it involved a curved structure rather than a conventional box-shaped building,” he said. “At present, it is more suitable for premium or experimental projects where design and exclusivity matter.”

Ajay Chaurasia, chief scientist at CSIR-CBRI and part of the team behind the Roorkee demonstration house, argued that recent innovations have addressed one of the technology’s major drawbacks—its reliance on cement-intensive concrete mixes.

According to Chaurasia, the Roorkee project substituted a significant portion of cement with industrial and agricultural waste materials such as fly ash and sugarcane bagasse ash.

“These materials act as supplementary cementitious compounds, helping reduce both construction costs and the carbon footprint,” he said.

The project also experimented with cavity walls—two printed layers separated by an air gap—to improve thermal insulation without increasing material use. Chaurasia said the design can enhance indoor comfort in hot climates while maintaining construction efficiency.

He believes the technology is better suited to rural housing programmes than dense urban centres.

“In rural areas, people generally prefer single-storey or two-storey homes and want the flexibility to expand later. Those preferences align well with the current capabilities of 3D-printing technology,” he said.

Experts, however, say regulatory uncertainty may prove a bigger obstacle than engineering challenges.

Divya Davis, senior analyst at the Bengaluru-based Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), said India lacks a dedicated regulatory framework for 3D-printed buildings.

“There are currently no dedicated national standards for 3D-printed buildings and no established quality-control protocols,” Davis said. Existing provisions in the National Building Code and Indian Standards, she added, do not fully address the material behaviour, load-transfer mechanisms and reinforcement systems unique to printed structures.

The regulatory gap persists despite the National Strategy for Additive Manufacturing, adopted by the ministry of electronics and information technology in 2022 to promote 3D-printing technologies across sectors.

Globally, governments are increasingly turning to 3D printing in construction to reduce material wastage, lower environmental impact and shorten project timelines. Dubai has adopted one of the most ambitious targets, mandating that 25% of all new buildings use 3D-printing technology by 2030.

The World Bank, in a 2022 report titled Can 3D Printing Become a Sustainable Way to Close the Global Housing Gap?, noted that companies from Malawi to Mexico are already deploying the technology in housing projects and estimated that it could reduce construction costs and timelines by around 15%.