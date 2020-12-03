e-paper
Home / India News / Govt increases domestic flights’ cap from 70 pc to 80 pc of pre-Covid levels

Govt increases domestic flights’ cap from 70 pc to 80 pc of pre-Covid levels

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
The ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.(Hindustan Times)
         

The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate was increased from 70 per cent to 80 per cent of their pre-Covid levels on Thursday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Puri tweeted on Thursday, “Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020.” “Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70% to 80% of pre-Covid approved capacity,” he stated.

The ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights. On June 26, this was increased to 45 per cent and on September 2, it was further increased to 60 per cent. On November 11, it was increased to 70 per cent.

