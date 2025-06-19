Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Govt issues draft rules for demolishing obstructions near airports

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jun 19, 2025 12:37 PM IST

The draft Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions Caused by Buildings and Trees, etc) Rules, 2025, were released under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, on Wednesday

The government has issued draft rules to regulate and remove obstructions such as buildings and trees that interfere with aircraft operations around airports. The draft Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions Caused by Buildings and Trees, etc) Rules, 2025, were released under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, on Wednesday. They are open to public feedback for 21 days.

The draft rules seek to replace the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 1994. (HT PHOTO)
The draft rules seek to replace the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 1994. (HT PHOTO)

The proposed rules seek to replace the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 1994, and will come into force on the date of their publication. They empower the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to act against any structure violating height restrictions specified in government notifications.

“Under the proposed rules, any building or tree that violates notified height restrictions around airports may face demolition or height reduction orders from...DGCA... Owners will be served notices, required to submit building or tree details, and cooperate with physical inspections by airport authorities,” says the draft, a copy of which HT has seen.

Airport authorities will be required to notify the owner and conduct physical verification when such obstructions are identified. “Owners will be required to submit structural details within 60 days, or an additional 60 days if an extension is granted,” says the draft. “If the DGCA determines, after providing an opportunity for a hearing, that a building or tree violates safety norms, an order can be issued for its demolition, trimming, or reduction in height.”

In cases of non-compliance, the district collector will be authorised to enforce demolition or trimming procedures for the obstructions that will be treated as unauthorised construction. “On receiving the report from the officer-in-charge of the aerodrome, the district collector shall carry out forthwith the demolition of the building or the cutting of the tree or reduction in height of the building, as the case may be, in the same manner and by the same procedure as is followed in case of demolition of any unauthorised construction...”

Aggrieved individuals may file appeals to designated appellate officers using a prescribed form and fee. Final orders have to be complied with within 60 days.

The proposed rules say that the compensation may be available only for compliant or pre-existing structures. New constructions violating notified height restrictions will not be eligible for compensation.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On