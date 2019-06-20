Govt names new chief justices for Telangana, Himachal HCs

The government has cleared the appointments of Justice RS Chauhan as Chief Justice of the Telangana high court and Justice V Ramasubramanium as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court even as it continues to overlook the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to appoint Bombay high court judge, Justice A A Kureshi, as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh HC.

The collegium comprising three senior most judges of the top court had on May 10 this year recommended names of four judges for appointment as chief justices in various high courts.

Justice D N Patel was recommended for the post of Chief Justice of the Delhi high court, Justice RS Chauhan for CJ of the Telangana high court, Justice V Ramasubramanium for CJ of the Himachal Pradesh high court and Justice AA Kureshi for CJ of the Madhya Pradesh high court.

While Justice D N Patel’s appointment was cleared by the government on May 22, the appointments of Justices RS Chauhan, AA Kureshi and Ramasubramaium were pending with the government.

On May 10, the collegium apprehending a vacancy in the Madhya Pradesh high court on June 9, recommended the name of Justice Kureshi for the appointment.

The collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S A Bobde and Justice N V Ramana, in its resolution said, “Justice AA Kureshi is the senior-most Judge from Gujarat high court and at present is functioning, on transfer, in Bombay high court. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice AA Kureshi is suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly.”

On Tuesday, the government cleared the appointments of Justice R S Chauhan and Justice V Ramasubramanium but kept Kureshi’s appointment pending.

On June 7, the government had notified the appointment of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh high court.

Last week, an official of the law ministry defended the government decisions, saying, “The appointment of an acting chief justice would in no way mean that the collegium recommendation has not been accepted”.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHCAA) had passed a resolution a few days ago, protesting the delay by government in notifying the appointment of Justice AA Kureshi as chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh high court.

The lawyers’ body had even denounced the appointment of Justice Jha as acting CJ of the high court and called it an uncalled for interference by the executive. It also said that “purposefully holding back clearance of the file of Hon’ble Justice Kureshi is unconstitutional and lacks in bona fide”.

Justice Kureshi who is primarily from the Gujarat high court was last year transferred to Bombay high court, amid protest by the Gujarat HC bar.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 00:03 IST