Govt plans to table 8 new bills in House

The Narendra Modi government plans to seek Parliament’s approval for the income tax bill and introduce eight new legislation in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, including a bill for “ethical practices” in sport through good governance and another for preservation for geoheritage sites, an internal bulletin of the Lok Sabha said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Budget session of the Parliament in New Delhi.(ANI)

A total of 12 bills, including some which have been already introduced and others pending before parliamentary panels, are part of the government’s legislative business for the monsoon session starting July 21. It will end on August 21.

The government will seek the approval of both Houses for the extension of President’s Rule in Manipur, imposed through a proclamation issued by the President on February 13, 2025. Parliament might also see an impeachment motion against sitting high court judge, justice Yashwant Varma, who is facing corruption charges.

The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025 will aim to provide for the declaration, preservation, protection and maintenance of geoheritage sites and geo-relics of national importance for “geological studies, education, research, spreading awareness and facilitating tourism”, the bulletin said.

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 “aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices in sports through good governance practices; to establish institutional capacity and prudential standards for the governance of sports federations that are based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic charter, the Paralympic charter, international best practices and established legal standards; to establish measures for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner.”

The bill, which is set to be introduced in Parliament, comes in the wake of several controversies and scams in the management of sports bodies.

The government has also listed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to replace an ordinance. The bill aims to avoid repugnancy with the central act. The Jan Vishwas Bill will be amended to “foster ease of doing business and to promote ease of living.”

The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025 will be taken up on priority, according to the Lok Sabha bulletin.

The government also plans to further amend The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 and the National Anti -Doping Act to incorporate international best practices.

According to the Lok Sabha bulletin, the minerals bill seeks to “provide for (i) viable recovery of associated critical minerals; (ii) inclusion of contiguous area in a lease for optimal and scientific mining of deep-seated minerals; (iii) widening the scope of National Mineral Exploration Trust; and (iv) legacy stock of minerals that cannot be used captively.”

The Income-tax Bill, 2025 was tabled in Parliament in the budget session, marking a significant step toward simplifying the language and structure of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The bill is being reviewed by a joint parliamentary committee but the panel plans to adopt its report on Wednesday. Once the review is over, the government can bring the bill for passage in the monsoon session.

The session was earlier planned till August 12 but was later extended till August 21.